The family of slain Free State farmer Philemon Ngwenya‚ who was a disappointed "beneficiary" turned vocal critic of the controversial Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project‚ is calling on police to speed up their investigation into his killing.

Ngwenya’s daughter‚ Loliwe‚ said on Tuesday the family was still in shock‚ after his body was found on Friday. She called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances around his murder.

“The family is still shocked about this‚ my father was killed and we found his lifeless body at his house on the farm. We just can’t believe what has happened and the police have not made any progress thus far in arresting the perpetrators.

"We can’t rule out anything and people with information should assist the police‚” she said.

She said she received a call while attending school in Standerton in Mpumalanga. “I had to rush home and we were all shocked to find his body in that bed. It was painful‚ a painful experience.”