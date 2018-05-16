State confident about Estina proof

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has more than enough evidence to show that Gupta-linked companies benefited corruptly from the alleged Estina dairy project scam - and to justify freezing family assets worth over R250-million.

The state has briefed legal heavyweight Wim Trengove SC to fight the Guptas' court bid to unfreeze these assets, which include 43 properties, two aircraft, a helicopter, a Porsche, Lamborghini, Range Rovers and other cars and bank accounts belonging to Oakbay Investments and Sahara Computers.

In papers filed at the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday, acting special director of public prosecutions, Knorx Molelle, says the state can show that Gupta-owned Westdawn Investments was paid nearly R200-million from Estina's Standard Bank account.

The Guptas slammed the case for the asset freezing as "entirely deficient as it is based on hearsay and incomplete, inaccurate and misleading allegations" and "deeply and fundamentally flawed".