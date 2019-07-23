South Africa

Niehaus & Mkhwebane slam viral picture: 'It's fake news'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 23 July 2019 - 09:27
Carl Niehaus says the picture of his alleged meeting with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is a malicious attempt to discredit her.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) official Carl Niehaus has denied meeting with public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

This after a picture showing Niehaus sitting at a restaurant with a woman who many thought resembled Mkhwebane was widely circulated on social media.

The authenticity of the image was questioned by many, including politician Zwelinzima Vavi, who asked Niehaus and Mkhwebane for answers.

Mkhwebane responded, saying: "Have your facts before rushing to spread fake news."

Niehaus took to Twitter to set the record straight.

"I see this photo of me and my old friend Slauzy Mogami [sic], Chair of the Agribusiness Working Group of BRICS, making the rounds. Someone must have it taken when we bumbed [sic] into each other at Mandela Square months ago. Suddenly it is going viral. What is the hullabaloo about?"

Neihaus released a statement explaining that the woman in the picture was not Mkhwebane, but a friend.

According to Niehaus, the picture was “intentional and malicious” and was intended to launch another “misplaced attack” on Mkhwebane.

“The fake narrative that was being spun out in hyperventilating overdrive, was that I have for some reason met with the public protector in order to try and influence her work. Evidently, the public protector doing her job without fear or favour, must have hurt and incensed some people so much, as to get them to respond with such stupid and amateurish nervous desperation,” he said.

He also questioned why the picture was only being shared on social media now when the meeting took place three months ago, adding that it was a desperate attempt at a "smear campaign" against Mkhwebane.

“That undercover photograph having been taken sneakily, had apparently been kept on file somewhere waiting for the day it could be used. Evidently, that day arrived today, on this very Sunday, as part of ratcheting up the smear campaign against the public protector, and it is not difficult to connect the dots to understand why it happened now," he said.

See the full statement below: 

