Western Cape principal locked up as parents protest over overcrowded classrooms

Protesting community leaders and parents stopped learning and tuition at Wallacedene Primary School, in the Western Cape, on Wednesday.

“We have no control over the situation as the parents have forced kids out of their classrooms,” said Elliot Mampintshi, a security guard.

“We have locked up and detained the principal in a classroom to force the department to send senior officials to listen to us,” said community leader Linda Phito.

The principal was still locked up when GroundUp left the protest on Wednesday.