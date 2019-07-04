We will not fix it, Lesufi tells Katlehong residents after school torching

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has lashed out at Katlehong residents following the torching of a school during a service delivery protest in the area.

A school was set alight today in Katlehong’s Moleleki Extension during a protest over power cuts.

“We’ve requested the police to investigate the cause….We can’t tolerate this. Our stand point is very clear, if the community is really involved in this, we are not going to fix the school. ..We are consistent. We’ve done this before. Go to Orlando High, parents and learners vandalized the school we told them to fix it. Today if you go to Orlando High, the school is fixed by parents and learners. It is a continuation of our standpoint,” Lesufi said.