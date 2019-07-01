Destruction of public property calls for honest conversations

"The incident with the excavator," reported the Potchefstroom Herald online edition of June 26, "seems to be a continuation of ward 19 protests".

Protests at the Potchefstroom township of Ikageng began early last week, with ward 19 residents demanding the resignation of the ward councillor as well as land for residential use.

And then, on Tuesday June 25, came the incident with the excavator - by all accounts, a dramatic and deeply distressing affair. It was captured in a 28-second video that was widely circulated on social media.

In the video, an allegedly hijacked grouser-padded excavator digs up and destroys a tarred road at the Sarafina entrance near the N12 highway between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom.

A group of people are gathered around the machine watching approvingly as it ploughs into the surface, slowly but determinedly scooping and strewing the once-compressed earth and rubble of tar.

To lend credence to the hijacking claim, the operator's patchy yet ruinous manoeuvres suggest that they are something of an amateur.

The protesters' astounding reasoning appeared to be that the destruction of the road - a hugely expensive and critical infrastructure to that immediate community and the country - was an appropriate expression of grievance.

This is not isolated. Protest of this kind is fast becoming the normative standard of post-apartheid political action.

In 2012, 62 schools in the Northern Cape's John Taolo Gaetsewe district were closed for over four months, affecting 16,000 pupils. A library was burnt down, computers at Bogelakgomo Primary School stolen and part of Nametsegang High destroyed.

The reason?

Communities had been demanding that a 100km-long stretch of road linking their villages to the N14 highway be tarred and that the then Gamagara local municipality mayor, Maria Diniza, resign over poor service delivery.