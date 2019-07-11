Building a road to our destruction

This madness is really refusing to stop. No matter how many editorials are written in condemnation, no matter how many speeches come out of the mouths of politicians and commentators. Those hellbent on the destruction of our future continue to do as they please.

This time they have put the futures of 2,300 pupils at risk by denying them access to schooling in a number of villages in Zebediela, Limpopo.

Since April, children of school-going ages in the area have been prevented from attending classes because the community wants an assurance from local authorities that they will construct a tarred road.

Access to good roads is a basic need that every community should enjoy. There is ample evidence to suggest that good roads, especially in rural and peri-rural areas lead to easy trade and, therefore, increased economic activity.