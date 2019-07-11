Lesetja Kganyago appointed as Reserve Bank governor

President Cyril Ramaphosa has re-appointed Lesetja Kganyago as governor of the SA Reserve Bank.

Kganyago’s current term expires on November 8, and his new five-year term will begin immediately after that, the National Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Ramaphosa made the decision after consulting with finance minister Tito Mboweni and the board of directors of the Bank.

He also appointed Fundi Tshazibana and Rashad Cassim as deputy governors of the Bank for a period of five years each, effective August 1.