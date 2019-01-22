Edward Zuma did not pay the outstanding amount of his fine for hate speech due to a dispute with his lawyer.

On December 22‚ the Equality Court ordered former president Jacob Zuma's son to fully pay the settlement of R60‚000 within 30 days or explain to the court why a warrant for his arrest should not be issued.

On Tuesday the court heard that Zuma had paid the outstanding R12‚500 owed to Ohlange High School as part of the fine into his lawyer's trust fund - but the law firm assumed it was a portion of fees owed to them.

"My client has asked me to ask the court to give him seven days to rectify this‚" Zuma's lawyer‚ Ayanda Mkwananzi‚ told the court.