Residents forced to live without toilets

Residents from a rural community have had to go to the bushes and use buckets to relieve themselves after portable toilets they have been using for five years were abruptly removed from their area.

Community leader Betty Dikobo from Refilwe in Cullinan, outside Pretoria, said they were shocked when they woke up on Tuesday to find the contractor removing the toilets they rely on.

She said though they have toilets inside their RDP houses, they have not been able to use them for five years because they do not have running water in their yards. "The contractor told us that their contract with the municipality ended in April and that they had to be removed," she said.

Dikobo said a few toilets have been delivered by a new contractor to some sections, while the old ones were still there.

However, when Sowetan visited the area yesterday, no toilets were found in that particular extension.