Inventor vows to call water bills with new toilet

A rural girl has invented a toilet that uses less than half a litre of water, which could be a game-changer in an effort to save the source of life in the country.

Monni Mokwena, 25, moved from Bakenberg village in Mokopane, Limpopo, to Pretoria to look for work in 2013.

All her life, she had not enjoyed the pleasure of having a flushing toilet back home.

With the little computer skill she had, she was able to secure a job as an office administrator at Bashomi Trading and Projects in Tshwane.

Her struggle to get decent water and sanitation sparked a deep interest in plumbing.

As she worked as an office administrator during the week, she began going out with plumbers on weekends to learn the skill.

It did not take Mokwena long to master the trade. As she went about doing maintenance in properties in the Pretoria inner city, she noticed that people were complaining about their high water bills.

After observing the issue, Mokwena researched and discovered that the toilet being used today was invented over 400 years ago.