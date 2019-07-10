Transnet 'inflated' locomotives contract when Brian Molefe was boss

The state capture inquiry on Wednesday heard how Transnet spent billions of rands over five years to procure locomotives from various suppliers.

Testifying at the commission, acting manager of governance, risk and compliance at Transnet Janet Walsh broke down the purchase history for the state-owned company's controversial acquisition of locomotives.

The purchases were broken down into three different contracts, one for 95 locomotives, another for 100 and a third for 1,064. Transnet spent more than R40bn over the past five years on purchasing the trains, transaction advisory services and relocation costs for suppliers.