Limpopo town rejects findings on VBS deposit

A forensic report into one of the municipalities that invested millions of rand of public money into the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank has recommended that the municipal manager be suspended for three months without pay.

But the municipality has rejected the findings.

The sanction comes after Ephraim Mogale municipal manager Monica Mathebela pleaded guilty to three of five charges, including misconduct for contravening sections of the Municipal Financial Management Act (MFMA), during a disciplinary hearing.

She has been on suspension with full pay since December.

According to the 39-page report compiled by Advocate Jimmy Hlongwane, who chaired the hearings, the investigators further recommended that Mathebela be ordered to attend short courses in "management, investment and finance in order to sharpen her management skills, particularly in investment".

The Marble Hall municipality had invested R82m into VBS.

"Mathebela negligently failed to ensure that the municipality didn't deposit money with an institution that is not registered as a bank in terms of the Bank Act. As an accounting officer, she failed to enforce compliance with section 7 of the MFMA ... wilfully failing to exercise oversight in regard to compliance by the accounting officer when the investment was made," reads Hlongwane's report.