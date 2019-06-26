More than R1.6bn of the R2bn invested by municipalities into VBS Mutual Bank cannot be recovered.

This was the shock revelation from auditor-general Kimi Makwetu on Wednesday. He was reporting on the audit outcomes of municipalities for the 2017/2018 financial year.

Makwetu has described the non-recovery of public funds invested in VBS as a classic example of the "impact of deteriorating accountability" in municipalities.

Sixteen municipalities from Gauteng‚ the North West and Limpopo invested between 2016 and 2018 in the controversial mutual bank‚ which has since gone bust. As a result‚ said Makwetu‚ money could not be recovered from the bank.

Fourteen of the municipalities are now unable to pay creditors‚ maintain infrastructure or deliver services to their residents.

"In spite of such investments not being permitted‚ 16 municipalities invested money with VBS mutual bank in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 financial years. Two of the municipalities managed to withdraw their funds in time‚ but the remaining 14 municipalities lost their investments and have disclosed impairments - meaning that they wrote off these investments‚ totalling R1.6bn‚ in their financial statements for the current year‚" said Makwetu.

The bulk of the loss (72%) involved investments made by eight municipalities in Limpopo. Four municipalities suffered losses in North West and two in Gauteng.

Of the lost amount that could not be recovered‚ 32% was from municipal grants related to infrastructure development.