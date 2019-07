Alleged VBS Mutual Bank mastermind Tshifhiwa Matodzi's personal assistant, Takalani Veronica Mmbi, and her company Venmont Holdings, are facing liquidation over a R37m overdraft advanced to the company by the now defunct bank.

The bank's liquidator, Anush Rooplal, is also gunning for a R50m overdraft facility that was allegedly created fraudulently by VBS for the benefit of Mmbi's company.

