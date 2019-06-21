MultiChoice to slash jobs in call and customer care centres

Pay-TV MultiChoice has announced plans to retrench a large number of employees.

The company said in a statement that it would enter into a "consultation process with 2,194 of its employees within customer care [call centre] and the walk-in centres as part of the strategic realignment of its customer service delivery model".

"The realignment is a response to the changing behaviour of its customers, who are increasingly moving away from traditional voice calls and visits to walk-in centres and adopting new self-service and digital technologies to engage with the company," the company said.

The company this week announced that in the previous financial year it saw a subscriber growth of 8% year on year to 500,000 subscribers and generated a revenue of R33.7-billion.

MultiChoice Group chief executive Calvo Mawela said the restructuring will make new roles available "for multi-skilled employees with the expertise, skills and technological prowess to enhance the customer experience".