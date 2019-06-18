Steve Hofmeyr raises R56k for competition to destroy DStv decoders

Steve Hofmeyr is serious about getting fans to destroy their DStv decoders, raising R56,000 to give to nine fans who do so in the most creative way.

Steve called on his supporters to destroy their DStv dishes and decoders after MultiChoice announced last month that it was boycotting the star and would remove all content featuring him from their platforms.

In the aftermath of the boycott, Steve told fans that he was arranging a "special funeral" for his dish and encouraged fans to do the same.

The competition that has been going on for over a month is set to end this week when Steve announces the winner of the competition.

Taking to Facebook this week, Steve revealed that he was upping the prize money from R10,000 to R20,000 after collecting R56,000 in sponsorships for the competition. He also listed who had donated what prize money.

"Here is the confirmed cash for the top videos of the DStv competition: 1. R20,000 from Lucas at ziphi nkomo shova. 2. R10,000 from Steve Hofmeyr. 3. R8,000 from We Buy Wheels.co.za. 4. R5,000 from We Buy Wheels.co.za. 5. R4,000 from anonymous 6. R4,000 from anonymous. 7. R2,000 from anonymous. 8. R2,000 from The Bookkeepers JJ Kruger and partners. 9. R1,000 from Atlas7 Security."