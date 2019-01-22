MultiChoice sweetens Naspers split with dividend plan

Africa's biggest pay-TV business Multichoice plans to pay a 2.5 billion rand ($181 million) dividend two years after leaving its parent of three decades - media and e-commerce group Naspers - and pursuing a listing solo in South Africa.

Multichoice chief financial officer Tim Jacobs said on Monday the firm would make its first payment to shareholders in 2020, after the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) approved Naspers' plan to spin-off and list the pay-TV company.

"The board intends to declare an inaugural dividend of 2.5 billion rand for our financial year 2020," he said, although it did not plan to pay one in 2019.

Going it alone will see Multichoice spend its healthy subscriber revenue on further growth and fending off stiff competition from streaming giants like Netflix.

For Naspers the listing of Multichoice, expected on Feb. 27, will mark the completion of its first major effort towards narrowing a discount between its market value and the value of its stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent.