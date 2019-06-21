South Africa

KZN governance department shocked by former mayor's 'senseless' murder

By Suthentira Govender - 21 June 2019 - 15:56
Former Ndwedwe local municipality mayor Maxwell Hadebe was killed.
Former Ndwedwe local municipality mayor Maxwell Hadebe was killed.
Image: 123rf/dimjul

The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department has called on police "to leave no stone unturned" in the investigation into the murder of former mayor Maxwell Hadebe.

The former Ndwedwe local municipality mayor - who was in office between 2011 and 2016 - was gunned down outside his business premises by unknown gunmen on Thursday night.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was declared dead on the scene.

KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said he was shocked and saddened by Hadebe’s death.

"Hadebe ... led the municipality with distinction by setting a solid foundation for service delivery in this deeply rural region of KwaZulu-Natal‚" said Hlomuka. "We call upon the law enforcement agencies to uncover the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

"He dedicated his life to the service of his community and left no stone unturned in his efforts to ensure that adequate services were rendered to Ndwedwe residents‚" said Hlomuka.

- TMG Digital

