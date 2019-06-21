America must stop accusing Iran of attacks

Here we go again. The US automatically blames Iran for attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman without credible evidence and the corporate media dutifully fans the flames.

It is the same dynamic as the alleged weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and Vietnam. The US and its allies falsely claim Iran is a threat. They were able to sell the costly war in Iraq using the bogus argument of "weapons of mass destruction." Now there is a new sales job - a war with Iran.

Such a war could quickly spread across much of the Middle East, not just to Saudi Arabia and Israel, the region's two major anti-Iranian powers, but Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and the various Persian Gulf states.

Yasmina Sadeck, Durban