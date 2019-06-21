Hawks gun for corrupt Mpumalanga traffic, police officers

Two traffic officers and a policeman attached to the Nkomazi municipality appeared at the Komatipoort magistrate's court on Friday on charges of fraud and corruption after they were nabbed by the Hawks in a roadblock.

Khethiwe Mkhabela,42, and Lucky Mabena, 37, and David Mahlare Ntuli, 34, were released on R1,000 bail after they were not asked to plead to the charges. The suspects were asked to return to court on July 12.

Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga Capt Deneo Sekgotodi said the traffic officers would stop motorists, mostly foreign nationals in the N4, and demand bribes.