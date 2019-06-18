Orphanage boss faces fraud, sex and immigration charges

“It is alleged that she redirected donor funds meant for daily operations of the centre into her personal bank account, and they were used for personal gain," said Hawks spokesperson Capt Philani Nkwalase.

"She was arrested during a sting operation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team together with the department of social development.”

At the time of her arrest, said Nkwalase, investigators found 35 children in the building, “for none of whom any record existed on the premises”.

He said the department of social development reunited the children with their immediate families.

“Prior to the arrest, the centre was allegedly shut down on June 12 by the department. Consequently, 17 children were removed from the building after allegations of sexual abuse, which are currently under investigation,” said Nkwalase.

In court, prosecutor Adiel Jansen asked for the matter to be postponed for seven days in order for the investigating officer to obtain Okpara’s criminal profile for bail purposes.

Jansen told the court that the state intended to add more charges, including various contraventions of the Immigration Act.

“One of the allegations is one of a marriage of convenience … to secure her status in South Africa,” said Jansen.

He said Okpara was being investigated for sexual offences that involved her husband, but he is in Nigeria and police do not know whether he will return to SA.

“There are also sexual charges where the husband of the accused and the accused are involved,” he said.