More players exit Orlando Pirates

The revolving door at Orlando Pirates continued to spin on Friday afternoon as they announced the departures of Gladwin Shitolo, Phetso Maphanga, Diamond Thopola and Caio Marcelo.

The club also confirmed that Mpho Makola and Meshack Maphangule have been put on transfer list as part of the clear out and they are free to join teams of their choice for the coming season.

Earlier in the day, the Buccaneers announced that they have parted ways with former Bafana Bafana defender Thabo Matlaba who has been with the club for more than seven years.

According to a statement by the club, “The management has reached an agreement for the release of Gladwin Shitolo, Phetso Maphanga, Diamond Thopola and Caio Marcelo to Eastern Cape outfit Chippa United.”