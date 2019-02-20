WATCH | Nearly 50 pupils crammed into taxi

At the traffic department it was established that the vehicle licence disc only authorised a carrying capacity of 16 persons including the driver. The operator card was still valid and no outstanding warrants on the driver were found, according to Faro.

"The driver loaded 32 additional persons in the vehicle, which is in transgression of the National Road Traffic Act," she said.

Following the incident, drivers have been urged to refrain from overloading passengers, a crime which could result in accidents and subsequent arrests.

Spokesperson for the metro Mthobanzi Mniki confirmed the incident - and said they would be be creating a precedent from this incident.

"We will watch the case closely, because we do not want a situation where we say we should have done something when it is too late. We want to create a safe city," he told TimesLIVE.

"The [metro police] department has also urged parents to assess the safety of pupils' transportation. Do not allow your kids to get into a vehicle visibly overloaded. Also make sure the driver has the required licence to transport passengers and the vehicle is in a roadworthy condition. Kids must also be told not to get into an overloaded vehicle,” said Faro.