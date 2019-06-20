Ramaphosa promises two million jobs for youth in the next 10 years

Within the next 10 years, President Cyril Ramaphosa will ensure that no South African goes hungry.

On Thursday, as he delivered his state of the nation address, Ramaphosa gave his administration tight timeline to eradicate poverty in the country.

He set five “ambitious” goals for his administration which includes growing the economy faster than the country’s population, employing 2 million young people, empowering school’s curriculum where a 10-year-old would be able to read as well as halving crime.

“Let us make these commitments now – to ourselves and to each other – knowing that they will stretch our resources and capabilities, but understanding that if we achieve these five goals, we will have fundamentally transformed our society,” said Ramaphosa.