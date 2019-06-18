South Africa

Cops bust down an Illegal medicines factory

By Penwell Dlamini - 18 June 2019 - 13:59
The drug den located in Brackenhurst, Ekurhuleni
The drug den located in Brackenhurst, Ekurhuleni
Image: supplied

Police have raided a house in Brackenhurst in Ekurhuleni where they found an illegal medicines manufacturing plant.

The plant is situated inside the apartment at the back of the house.

Among the stuff being produced at the house were immune system boosters, sexual enhancement pills, herbal antibiotics, medication for treating asthma and hypertension.

Green tea was also found.A Chinese woman was found on the property and it was said she has been living in there for about two years.

This is a developing story.

Two women arrested in Mamelodi for alleged drink-spiking and theft

Two women were arrested in Mamelodi‚ Pretoria‚ for allegedly spiking their victims' drinks and then robbing them‚ police said on Tuesday.
News
6 hours ago

Allegations of drugs rock SA's most expensive private school

South Africa’s most expensive and exclusive school Hilton College has been hit by a drugs scandal which has already resulted in the suspension of two ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
X