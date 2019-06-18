Cops bust down an Illegal medicines factory

Police have raided a house in Brackenhurst in Ekurhuleni where they found an illegal medicines manufacturing plant.

The plant is situated inside the apartment at the back of the house.

Among the stuff being produced at the house were immune system boosters, sexual enhancement pills, herbal antibiotics, medication for treating asthma and hypertension.

Green tea was also found.A Chinese woman was found on the property and it was said she has been living in there for about two years.

This is a developing story.