Mike Mangena's drug trial postponed again

The case against former Kaizer Chiefs strike Mike ‘Sporo’ Mangena has been postponed to July.

Mangena appeared in the Randfontein magistrate’s court on the West Rand on Tuesday morning.

Dressed in a black suit and white shirt, Mangena carried a small knobkerrie covered with beads in his hand.

Mangena’s lawyers and those of his co-accused wanted the state to drop the case as they believed there was no evidence linking the accused with the crime of manufacturing illegal drugs.

His co-accused in the case are Morena Maqoaelane, 26, William Kazipata, 34, and Kennedy Tsogolane, 24. The three are still in custody, while Mangena is out on R50,000 bail.