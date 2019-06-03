SebenzaLIVE

How former drug addict helps Pretoria youth kick the habit

By Thango Ntwasa - 03 June 2019 - 07:00
Itumeleng Selepi founder of Word on the Streets, an organisation for drug addicts.
Itumeleng Selepi founder of Word on the Streets, an organisation for drug addicts.
Image: Supplied.

Itumeleng Selepi has been addicted to just about every drug in the market. From Cat to cocaine, Selepi lost a lot of family members and friends battling his drug addiction. His addiction got to such an extreme that he had to be shackled when he finally found help at a rehabilitation centre in Mabopane, north of Pretoria.

Having spent four years clean, Selepi was touched when he noticed how people negatively reacted to addicts living on the street. Realising there is a problem that needs to be solved Selepi started Word on the Streets, an organisation that helps drug addicts who have nowhere else to seek help.

“I came up with the name because of what is happening. Drugs are everywhere,” says Selepi, “We want to know what is happening out there.”

Over the last three months, Selepi has helped more than 10 youths kick the habit. The youngest of these is seven years old. Word on the Streets has a number of mentors who help addicts through their journey out of the habit.

While it has been easier targeting younger addicts, Selepi notes that it's been a serious challenge extending a helping hand to older addicts, asserting that Word on the Streets opens its doors to all ages.

“Anybody that has a problem can come. Even if you relapse, you can still come through.”​

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Here's how to use your voice as a tool to inform

Phumlani Kango has earned his right stripes as a go-to voice in sexual and mental health.
SebenzaLIVE
6 days ago

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
SebenzaLIVE
3 months ago

Home of the Bean founders look for negatives to create positive concept

Diagnostic radiographer Leroy Kgopa and radiation therapist Boitumelo Kgopa’s coffee shop, Home of the Bean.
SebenzaLIVE
5 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station
X