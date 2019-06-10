Allegations of drugs rock SA's most expensive private school

South Africa’s most expensive and exclusive school, Hilton College, has been hit by a drugs scandal which has already resulted in the suspension of two pupils.

Several sources at the school said several dozen pupils might be implicated in buying and selling dagga - although the school says ongoing investigations so far indicate that the number is "significantly lower".

One of those suspended is part of the leadership of the school and the school has offered "amnesty" to those who confess about involvement.

In a letter to parents dated June 6 - which TimesLIVE has a copy of - headmaster George Harris said he had been made aware of a report of "alleged substance abuse among a number of our senior boys".

"Although disturbing, this information is not yet confirmed. However, I am not naive to this practice among adolescents, as experimentation is rife in these years.

"My messaging has been, and remains clear. Boys know that the consequences for dabbling in this practice are severe."