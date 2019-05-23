Drug-dealer teacher a disgrace

What are our schools turning into when teachers we trust to nurture and be role models to children, in parents' stead, are bust for drugs?

Yesterday, we published a story about an East Rand high school teacher who has been suspended after nyaope was allegedly found in his bag.

The 58-year-old educator now faces a disciplinary hearing following the incident at Crystal Park High School in Benoni last week.

He allegedly confessed to giving his bag with the drugs to a 17-year-old pupil who was caught during a police raid.

That an adult, let alone someone in a position of authority such as a teacher, did not see anything wrong in giving a minor illegal substances for whatever purpose is worrying.

According to colleagues the teacher tried to explain away the sticky situation by claiming that he had confiscated the nyaope from pupils two days before the raid and had kept the drugs in his bag.

"He admitted in front of the principal and police officers... His story does not add up.

"We should not protect him when over 600 lives of learners are being compromised by his behaviour," a colleague said.