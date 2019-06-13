Thuli Madonsela on calling out Helen Zille and going back to academia

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has talked about returning to academia and why she called out former DA leader Helen Zille on her white privilege tweets.

In an interview on Radio 702, Madonsela also hinted at a second "tea date".

Here are five quotes from the interview:

'Madam' Zille

"What made me enter the fray was realising, firstly, that Madam Zille is an important influencer in South Africa and globally, and when she expresses her view that says there is something called 'black privilege', and that it is linked to political maleficence, I thought I needed to correct it."

The two recently had a "very productive" three-hour conversation over tea with citrus cake, nuts and cucumber.