Beware Helen Zille, the Twitter vigilante

There are many obsessions we fall into when we go into a craze for television shows.

In the early naughts I remember reports about young kids committing all kinds of shocking atrocities in the name of Pokemon Tazos (now there's a term that can make you feel incredibly old or absolutely ancient).

We are still reeling from the engrossing world of the recently concluded Game of Thrones which will give fans of the show a break from the madness of trying to solve who will die next.

I myself am still trying to stop singing along to the dizzying world of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. A musical series that often spent most of its four seasons teaching the lead star, Rebecca Bunch, that she is the villain of her own story.

Perhaps brought on by my blackness being a point of relation to African Americans, I am extremely frightened of how American police officers have fallen in love with Netflix series The Punisher.