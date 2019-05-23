Helen Zille tweets her way into hot water, again and again and again and again

From defending her colonialism tweet to her recent "black privilege" comments on Twitter, Western Cape premier Helen Zille continues to cause controversy and make headlines.

These four comments are among those that have caused an uproar on social media.

Tax revolt

Zille was criticised after threatening to organise a tax revolt if those implicated in corruption are not prosecuted and jailed after the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

In a series of tweets she said she aimed to read case studies of successful tax revolts and focus on the lessons South Africa could learn from them.