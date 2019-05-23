Helen Zille's reckless utterances cost DA critical votes

Outgoing DA's Western Cape premier Hellen Zille has been at it again.

The erstwhile former journalist is a praise singer of the colonial past and she likes expressing her desires on Twitter. This frustrates her party's

"One South Africa" vision.

Judging by the party's poor showing in the just ended elections, it seems no lessons were learnt about reckless utterances and policy uncertainty that may sway voters towards the Freedom Front where their interests are safe.

It is crystal clear that party leader Mmusi Maimane is not in control.

Lesego Raymond Shabangu, Soshanguve