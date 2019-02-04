Helen Zille's rant is misguided, irrational

The comment made by Western Cape premier and former DA leader has rightly been met with disapproval.

Helen Zille, in a moment of madness only she can explain, took to social media and declared she would be ready to call for a tax revolt should there be no action taken against those implicated in wrongdoing in the Zondo commission into state capture.

It is an irresponsible statement to score cheap points with an electorate that has evidently grown despondent and fatigued with almost daily revelations of the scale of the problems facing SA today.

Corruption has eaten so badly at the nation's socio-political fabric that many may be excused for throwing up their hands in despair.

This stems, as Zille in her rather unfortunate rant and sub-rants may claim, from the fact that previous inquiries of this nature have often resulted in those found in the wrong walking scot-free because of their political connections.