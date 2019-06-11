'Resilient' Bathabile Dlamini resigns as MP

Dlamini sent a letter to the ANC’s Secretary General Ace Magashule in which she thanked the ANC and the Women’s League for granting her the opportunity to serve.

“My heart goes to the past and present leadership of the African National Congress Women’s League, in particular for allowing me to serve with them and passed the knowledge and information of what serving the people is all about. My leaders have always instilled resilience in us through high levels of perseverance and patience,” she wrote in the letter.

Dlamini has been a minister of social development since 2009 under former President Jacob Zuma's administration, but was removed by Ramaphosa when he took over from Zuma last February.

Dlamini, in her eight page letter detailing her struggle credentials, also touched on a number of issues which have plagued the ruling party.

She states that the ANC is not ready to be led by women and addresses issues of factionalism within the party.

Dlamini said she felt that she had become a political pariah and been attacked by the media unjustly.

