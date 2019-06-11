South Africa

'Resilient' Bathabile Dlamini resigns as MP

By Kgothatso Madisa - 11 June 2019 - 08:01
Bathabile Dlamini has resigned.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

ANC Women’s League leader Bathabile Dlamini is the latest member of parliament to resign from the National Assembly.

The former minister of Women in The Presidency resigned with immediate effect yesterday. This comes after she was excluded from president Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

“The Office of the Chip Whip confirms the resignation of former Minister for Women in the Presidency, comrade Bathabile Dlamini,” ANC’s parliamentary chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed today.

Dlamini sent a letter to the ANC’s Secretary General Ace Magashule in which she thanked the ANC and the Women’s League for granting her the opportunity to serve.

“My heart goes to the past and present leadership of the African National Congress Women’s League, in particular for allowing me to serve with them and passed the knowledge and information of what serving the people is all about. My leaders have always instilled resilience in us through high levels of perseverance and patience,” she wrote in the letter.

Dlamini has been a minister of social development since 2009 under former President Jacob Zuma's administration, but was removed by Ramaphosa when he took over from Zuma last February.

Dlamini, in her eight page letter detailing her struggle credentials, also touched on a number of issues which have plagued the ruling party.

She states that the ANC is not ready to be led by women and addresses issues of factionalism within the party.

Dlamini said she felt that she had become a political pariah and been attacked by the media unjustly.

More to follow on this story...

