President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive is set to buoy SA's future

President Cyril Ramaphosa finally announced his new cabinet that also includes a member of the opposition in Patricia de Lille, who is minister of public works and infrastructure.

This must be welcomed because he has shown that he is indeed serious about the "New Dawn" and that things are going to be better than they were with the previous administration.

We also welcome the exclusion of Bathabile Dlamini, she has been a liability in the cabinet. The inclusion of the younger generation is also a good indication that we do care about the future of this country.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein