What ANC integrity commission report says about David Mabuza
The ANC's integrity commission's scathing report delayed the swearing-in of the party's deputy president David Mabuza as MP last week.
Sowetan has seen a copy of the report signed by the Integrity commission's chairperson George Mashamba, and it is scathing on senior party leaders for ignoring the party's 2017 Nasrec elective conference resolutions by failing to subject themselves before it.
But what does the report actually say about Mabuza and the 22 other ANC candidates it reportedly "flagged"?
The report demands that the 22 leaders flagged for facing allegations of corruption must explain themselves.
The commission also calls on members who have been “accused of, or reported to be involved in corrupt practices” to account to it or face disciplinary action.
“... what most disturbed the IC [commission] was that not one of the comrades accused publicly of corruption, have respected the resolution of conference and accounted to the IC,” the report reads.
The report, separated the leaders into three categories: those who have been found guilty by the Constitutional Court; those who have been mentioned in the commission of inquiry; and those facing court cases or those accused of corruption by individuals.
Mabuza and head of ANC president’s office Zizi Kodwa are mentioned in the latter category, while Mosebenzi Zwane, Supra Mahumapelo, Gwede Mantashe and Faith Muthambi are on the list of those mentioned in the commissions of inquiry. Bathabile Dlamini and Malusi Gigaba are the only two leaders in the category on constitutional judgments.
The report, although undated but signed, is believed to have been sent to the office of the secretary general of the ANC before April 14 and calls on the 22 ‘comrades’ to be removed from the list of 400 people headed to parliament until they have cleared their names.
“While we note that the allegations of corruption differ, we have categories them accordingly, and are recommending that the following 22 comrades be removed from the national legislature list,” the report reads.
However, it is alleged that the secretary-general Ace Magashule’s office did not inform those who have been flagged that they are expected to appear before the commission, failing which they will face disciplinary action.
This, however, according to a letter from Magashule to those who are flagged, was only sent the flagged individuals only on May 22, over a month after the office is said to have received the report.
According to party insiders, this was done deliberately so there would not be enough time for members to appear before being sworn in as MPs.
Mabuza was also sent the report on May 22 and is signed by Magashule.
It reads in part: “Dear comrade, you are hereby requested, as a matter of urgency, to make yourself available to meet with the integrity commission.”
Magashule did not respond to questions at the time of going to print, while his deputy Jessie Duarte said:“I refuse to answer to false stories and gossip. Good night”.
Insiders close to Mabuza, who was sworn in on Tuesday after meeting with the commission, said Magashule’s letter on May 22 was prompted by the deputy president’s decision to postpone his swearing-in.
“He was not going to write to Mabuza if he had not written to him first. And the fact that he had also on the same day written to the commission requesting to meet with them made him write that,” said an insider.
Mabuza, according to party insiders, had initially requested to meet the commission last week Wednesday but was only able to meet with them on Friday after storming the commission’s meeting.
“He had to force for the commission to sit [and meet him]. He heard that there was already a meeting planned by the commission on Friday and he arrived. They said to him 'no we are meeting come at 5pm because we want to have our own meeting first',” said a source close to the matter.
“They then asked him why he was there and he said ‘I want to know why you as chair found it so easy to say I’m an undesirable leader but you have not given me a session' [to clear his name]. They then told him that the names were brought by the top six meaning he has agreed to the names [including his] and that the DP must have come forward already [to explain himself] to which he explained that he had no idea he was required to appear until the media reports.”