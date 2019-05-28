What ANC integrity commission report says about David Mabuza

The ANC's integrity commission's scathing report delayed the swearing-in of the party's deputy president David Mabuza as MP last week.

Sowetan has seen a copy of the report signed by the Integrity commission's chairperson George Mashamba, and it is scathing on senior party leaders for ignoring the party's 2017 Nasrec elective conference resolutions by failing to subject themselves before it.

But what does the report actually say about Mabuza and the 22 other ANC candidates it reportedly "flagged"?

The report demands that the 22 leaders flagged for facing allegations of corruption must explain themselves.

The commission also calls on members who have been “accused of, or reported to be involved in corrupt practices” to account to it or face disciplinary action.

“... what most disturbed the IC [commission] was that not one of the comrades accused publicly of corruption, have respected the resolution of conference and accounted to the IC,” the report reads.