'We need urgent prosecution of apartheid-era crimes as culprits are dying,' urges TRC commissioner

Many of the alleged perpetrators of apartheid-era crimes are dying, which means speedy prosecuting of those crimes is vital for families to find justice.

This was the view of former Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) commissioner Yasmin Sooka outside the high court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Sooka was speaking after a full bench of the high court dismissed the application by former security policeman Joao Rodrigues for a permanent stay of prosecution. It was a decision Sooka described as being not about revenge but rather about justice and accountability.

Rodrigues made the application after being charged with the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol in July last year.

Timol died in 1971 after falling from the 10th floor of the then John Vorster Square police station in central Johannesburg, where he had been detained.

While the original inquest in 1972 concluded that Timol had committed suicide, the reopened inquest in 2017, headed by judge Billy Mothle, found that his death was a result of being pushed. It also recommended that Rodrigues be investigated.