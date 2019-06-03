High court reserves judgment in De Lille vs DA case

Judgment in the case between Good leader Patricia de Lille and the DA has been reserved.

This follows the South Gauteng High Court hearing heads of argument on Monday from DA's legal representatives, De Lille in her personal capacity and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

De Lille wants her former party to apologise to her for claiming that they fired her as Cape Town mayor. The party said in the run-up to last month's general elections that it would not apologise for making those statements.

The DA had said the IEC had overstepped its power and that only a court could order the party to apologise to De Lille.

"If it is a fact that I was fired, then they must provide evidence. They are running away from that argument by saying it's not a fact, but only a comment and it was made at a different context," De Lille said outside court, adding that false statements during an election campaign are prohibited by any political party because they influence the fairness in the elections.

In April, the DA was found guilty of violating the electoral code of conduct for spreading false information about De Lille, who is now the minister of public works. Advocate Ismail Jamie, SC, arguing on behalf of the DA, said the IEC doesn’t have any powers to make any remedial suggestions to them.