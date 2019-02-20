Joao Rodrigues‚ the man accused of being involved in the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol‚ cannot complain about the delay in his prosecution as the case was only instituted last year.

This was put forward in heads of argument filed by Imtiaz Cajee‚ Timol’s nephew‚ as he opposes an application for a permanent stay of prosecution by Rodrigues.

Timol died in 1971 after falling from the 10th floor of the then John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg‚ where he had been detained.