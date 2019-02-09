Haron-Masoet said her father’s last words and his belief in justice had encouraged her family to seek the new inquest.

"I was at home with my mother when the police came to arrest him‚" she said. "My brother opened the door for them and they came in with my father.

"My mother was upset. I remember her saying‚ ‘something has gone terribly wrong ... why are they taking you away?’ My father said‚ ‘it’s okay … don’t worry‚ it will be okay’. His words still haunt me even today‚ and it is those words that encourage us to seek justice for him."

The Claremont imam‚ from Al-Jaamia Mosque‚ would have turned 95 on Friday. He is believed to have died at Maitland police station after being held for 123 days.

Even though an autopsy showed signs of torture‚ no one was found responsible for his death. His family was told he fell down the stairs after slipping on a bar of soap.

Haron-Masoet said the family had been encouraged by the reopening of an inquest into the death in 1971 of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol.

Last year‚ the high court in Pretoria found that Timol did not commit suicide‚ as an inquest had ruled in 1972‚ but was murdered.

Haron-Masoet said even though her mother had turned down requests to take the matter to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission‚ she had since had a change of heart.

"My mother still remembers everything‚ and she gave us her blessings and permission to reopen an inquest. She said if it will give us closure on the trauma that we had to endure over the past 50 years‚ then she will be happy to have the case reopened‚" she said.

"People might say‚ 'why you don’t just forgive?'. But we are doing this exactly to get to that. We want to forgive the perpetrators‚ but how can you forgive if you don’t know the truth?

"The perpetrators might not be alive today‚ but there might be others who were younger - who were maybe constables‚ or policeman who witnessed the interrogation - who may decide to come forward. We know that he didn’t die of natural causes but he died of torture."