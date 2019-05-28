It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is now a member of parliament.

He was sworn in as an MP on Tuesday by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the presidential guesthouse, Sefako Makgatho, in Pretoria.

Mabuza arrived with his oath printed in his hand and took a seat next to ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Mogoeng conducted the swearing-in and congratulated Mabuza after he took his oath.

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated his ANC deputy and was all smiles, announcing, "We are now done" in Zulu.