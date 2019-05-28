It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
ANC deputy president David Mabuza is now a member of parliament.
He was sworn in as an MP on Tuesday by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the presidential guesthouse, Sefako Makgatho, in Pretoria.
Mabuza arrived with his oath printed in his hand and took a seat next to ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.
Mogoeng conducted the swearing-in and congratulated Mabuza after he took his oath.
President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated his ANC deputy and was all smiles, announcing, "We are now done" in Zulu.
This was indicative of what is yet to come, as Mabuza is now expected to be appointed as deputy president of the country.
He postponed his swearing-in as an MP last Wednesday because he wanted to clear his name at the ANC integrity commission.
Mabuza appeared before the commission on Friday, where he defended himself against accusations of corruption.
The integrity commission was expected to submit its second report by the end of Tuesday.
Ramaphosa joined Mabuza, Mogoeng and National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise for a group photo before concluding the ceremony.