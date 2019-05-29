Home of the Bean founders look for negatives to create positive concept

Diagnostic radiographer Leroy Kgopa and radiation therapist Boitumelo Kgopa’s coffee shop, Home of the Bean, is a pursuit fuelled by passion and has continued that way for the past three years.

Their great leap into starting a business began after Leroy volunteered cleaning dishes at a coffee shop. His curiosity with the process of making the coffee resulted in their mobile café, a business they have been running as a tight unit.

Home of the Bean creates an experience that not only allows its customers to enjoy their coffee but educate them about how it is made and the fair trade that goes into creating each brew and confectionary.

“The coffee industry was very welcoming when we started,” says Boitumelo. “So we feel it’s only fair that we share the knowledge, inspire and connect people.”

While their business may be on the up, the pair shares that they often struggle with separating personal and professional issues.

Boitumelo biggest hurdle is leaving business-related issues at the workplace while this has not been a reality for Leroy who finds it easier to switch between two worlds. Often, they would also struggle to set boundaries when spending intimate nights out.

“Whatever we did was around the business,” says Leroy as they both laugh about date nights often being plagued by business talk. “We'd go on a date at a coffee shop even. It’s supposed to be a date but now we are talking about the coffee.”

Prioritising issues has allowed them to communicate important issues for the business which has kept a well-oiled machine, constantly pursuing new ways to ensure their business makes a profit.

“Every business has to make money but for us it’s the passion,” says Leroy, adding that of the coffee shops they have researched, it was rare that they would give a personal experience. “We want to give what we don’t get when we visit coffee shops. It’s what makes us unique. We find pleasure in making this a home where you can connect and meet different people and the home of the best beans.”

Want to open a business that creates a unique experience for your customers?

Here are Boitumelo and Leroy’s top three tips:

Passion comes first

“A lot of people try to do something but they’re thinking of money ahead. Money is payment for doing a good a great job; don’t put money first. Make sure your love and passion is on point. Also, you have to volunteer with people who are in that business already.”

Stay committed

“Other people do not know what their passion is but they chase what they are curious about. Once you are committed to what you are curious or passionate about then you will definitely make a plan, you will definitely make a way regardless of the circumstances.”

Look for negatives not positives

“We always look for the positive things, especially when people say you should go into a business. You’re thinking about the money, the time but you are not thinking about the process to get to the money and the time you have. A lot of entrepreneurs have gone bankrupt three times before they have reached the success. By focusing on the negatives, it will help you look for a way to fixing things.”

Home of the Bean is also set to collaborate with a number of other brands to create unique versions of their informational experiences. They are also planning a long walk to build a library for one of the school’s they have adopted.