The Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Braamfontein has been forced to close its doors as a result of the reaction to the racism scandal involving businessman Adam Catzavelos‚ who previously held a minority stake in the restaurant.

The restaurant said on Sunday this was despite the fact that Catzavelos had no operational involvement in the restaurant.

Catzavelos catapulted to notoriety last month after a video of him using the k-word to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him on a beach holiday went viral.

In a statement‚ Smokehouse and Grill said that the actions of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ who had invaded the restaurant on Thursday‚ had further compounded bad trading conditions‚ forcing it to close its doors‚ resulting in the loss of 29 jobs. .

It said the EFF had threatened The Smokehouse and Grill staff members‚ “even surrounding one manager holding steak knives they had picked up from the restaurant tables”.