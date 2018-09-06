About 30 members of the Economic Freedom Fighters demonstrated inside the Smokehouse and Grill restaurant in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday — demanding that the restaurant apologise for the racist behaviour of one of its former directors‚ Adam Catzavelos.

EFF Johannesburg Ward 60 chairman Cassius Mabunda told the manager of the restaurant‚ Steven Ford‚ that the party wanted an apology to all black workers who were being continually mistreated by white people.

It was not immediately clear whether he was specifically accusing the Smokehouse and Grill of mistreating its workers.

Catzavelos has become a notorious figure after a video went viral last month of him using the k-word to celebrate the fact that there were no black people around him on a beach holiday.