Premiers promise change for people

North West premier Job Mokgoro has promised to accelerate service delivery in the province.

Mokgoro was speaking at his inauguration ceremony at the Mmabatho Convention Centre yesterday.

He urged the incoming executive council to move at speed to deliver services.

"We should never view appointment to the executive council as a privilege or a means to self-enrichment but a calling to serve those that have cast their votes and entrusted us with the responsibility to provide them with a better life," Mokgoro said.

He said the incoming executive council he will announce by the end of this week must not be an air-conditioned office-based one that was not in touch with the masses.

Mokgoro said residents were hungry for quality services from their own government and a better life that they were promised in 1994.