Premiers promise change for people
North West premier Job Mokgoro has promised to accelerate service delivery in the province.
Mokgoro was speaking at his inauguration ceremony at the Mmabatho Convention Centre yesterday.
He urged the incoming executive council to move at speed to deliver services.
"We should never view appointment to the executive council as a privilege or a means to self-enrichment but a calling to serve those that have cast their votes and entrusted us with the responsibility to provide them with a better life," Mokgoro said.
He said the incoming executive council he will announce by the end of this week must not be an air-conditioned office-based one that was not in touch with the masses.
Mokgoro said residents were hungry for quality services from their own government and a better life that they were promised in 1994.
"It is high time we roll up our sleeves as elected public representatives, supported by a capable and committed public service and work towards improving the lives of our people."
He bemoaned the state of dysfunctional municipalities that hampered service delivery.
In Mpumalanga, premier Refilwe Mtsweni promised to create jobs for the youth.
Addressing residents at Ackaville Stadium in eMalahleni, Mtsweni said part of her government objectives will be fighting corruption and maladministration.
"We will dedicate all our energy towards eradicating unemployment, in particular youth unemployment.
"Driven by the same vigour to fight economic injustices, we must also fight corruption in all its forms and its manifestations. Corruption is a threat to our economic and social development prospects. It diverts resources from intended causes."
Mtsweni is expected to announce her cabinet tomorrow.