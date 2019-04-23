South Africa

Police pounce on 'cannabis shop' selling cookies, cake and oils

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 23 April 2019 - 09:00
A shop selling goods containing cannabis in Sedgefield was shut down by police just hours after opening its doors.
A shop selling goods containing cannabis in Sedgefield was shut down by police just hours after opening its doors.
Image: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Barely hours after opening for business, a new shop selling cookies and oils containing cannabis was raided by police at Sedgefield on the Garden Route at the weekend.

Police attached to the Outeniqua K-9 unit "acted on information they received and clamped down on the illegal dealing in cannabis when they closed down a shop within two hours after it opened for business for the first time", said police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie.   

"The merchandise included cannabis oils, sweets, cookies/rusks ... wedding cake ... and gorilla cookies, all of these containing cannabis."

A 31-year-old man, believed to be the owner of the shop, was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs.

Following the arrest, goods to the value of about R80,000 were confiscated.

"Efforts to eradicate the illegal distribution of drugs, which are believed to be major crime contributors, remains a priority for the Western Cape police, despite recent changes to legislation that has legalised the private cultivation and consumption of dagga," said Pojie.  

"However, the selling or dealing in prohibited drugs remains an offence that needs to be policed."

The arrested man is scheduled to appear in the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The Constitutional Court ruled in 2018 that the private cultivation, possession and consumption of cannabis was legal.

READ MORE:

Clamp-down on illegal cannabis products claiming medical benefits

SA’s medicine regulator is working closely with the police to clamp down on illegal sales of unregistered cannabis-containing products claiming ...
News
8 hours ago

WATCH: What a hit! Thousands celebrate D.Day 4.20

Thousands of people came together for a celebration of South African cannabis culture at the Val Bonne Country Estate in Johannesburg on April 20 ...
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drunk on duty at Port Elizabeth's Livingstone hospital
Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
X