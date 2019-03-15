Cele boosts police credibility

Police minister Bheki Cele lived up to his promise of having notorious Pretoria business person and taxi boss, Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela, arrested.

In a country where politicians have become infamous for making empty threats and dishing out empty promises, it is refreshing to hear a minister say what he means.

For far too long, communities in Pretoria's Mamelodi township have been living in fear of this individual and his associates.

They accuse him of running the township as his fiefdom, demanding levies from local businesses and, at one stage, even allegedly stopping the city's commuter buses from operating in the area.

All of the allegations are yet to be tested in the courts and we should therefore presume Mathibela to be innocent of all the accusations until the courts give their findings.

But we commend the police and the work they have done in investigating the matter ever since it was covered as a story by this newspaper at the end of last year.