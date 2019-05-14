Man accused of Cape coastal village murder 'was trying to impress women'
Wilson Wilschut was attempting to impress two women with his "new" silver Nissan X-Trail.
But unbeknown to the women, the SUV belonged to a Cape Town surfer who was lying under a towel in the back and bleeding from a bullet wound.
Wilschut appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, and illegal possession of a firearm.
Dressed in a black Adidas sweater and sporting a goatee beard, the 30-year-old listened as the state prosecutor recounted testimony linking him to David Wolfromm's murder between Scarborough and Ocean View, in the southern Cape Peninsula.
Included in the evidence were witness statements from two women whom Wilschut allegedly picked up near Witsand to "show off his new car" on the evening of May 8.
According to the state, there was another suspect in the vehicle.
One of the witnesses said she knew the accused and she and her friend got into the car when he asked them if they wanted a ride.
"When the witness got in the vehicle the back seat was folded down. There was something covered in a towel. When she asked what it was the accused told her not to worry," said the prosecution.
According to the state, Wilschut crashed into another vehicle and the driver gave chase as the accused sped towards Soetwater, near Kommetjie.
The witnesses claim to have shouted at the accused to let them out.
When the car stopped, the driver of the other vehicle was hot on their trail and Wilschut allegedly threatened him with a firearm.
After that, the witness said Wilschut asked his accomplice for a lighter and set Wolfromm's car on fire with him inside.
When emergency services extinguished the fire they found Wolfromm, 38, in the car with a bullet wound.
Police arrested Wilschut on Saturday after they received information about his whereabouts. He was found with a .38 special revolver. His alleged accomplice is still on the run.
The matter was postponed to Tuesday May 21 for a bail application. The court ordered that no pictures be taken of Wilschut as identity parades and witness statements were still outstanding and because the second accused was still at large.