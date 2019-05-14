Man accused of Cape coastal village murder 'was trying to impress women'

Wilson Wilschut was attempting to impress two women with his "new" silver Nissan X-Trail.

But unbeknown to the women, the SUV belonged to a Cape Town surfer who was lying under a towel in the back and bleeding from a bullet wound.

Wilschut appeared in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Dressed in a black Adidas sweater and sporting a goatee beard, the 30-year-old listened as the state prosecutor recounted testimony linking him to David Wolfromm's murder between Scarborough and Ocean View, in the southern Cape Peninsula.

Included in the evidence were witness statements from two women whom Wilschut allegedly picked up near Witsand to "show off his new car" on the evening of May 8.

According to the state, there was another suspect in the vehicle.